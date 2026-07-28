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ROOF BLAZE Massive Fire Breaks Out on Rooftop of Greenwich Mixed-Use Building

Massive Fire Breaks Out on Rooftop of Greenwich Mixed-Use Building

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters battled a large rooftop blaze at a mixed-use building in Greenwich during the early hours of this morning. The London Fire Brigade was called to Laban Walk, Greenwich, at 5.03am following reports of a fire involving a decking area in a rooftop garden.

Around 70 Firefighters Sent to Scene

Fire crews from Deptford, Greenwich, New Cross, East Greenwich and surrounding fire stations attended the incident, where flames had taken hold of the rooftop decking area. A total of 10 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze. There have been no reports of any injuries.

64-Metre Turntable Ladder Deployed

Station Commander Jeremy Davies, who was at the scene, said firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading and to keep residents safe. He said:

“Firefighters worked incredibly hard to bring the incident under control as quickly as possible and ensure residents were safe.

“One of the Brigade’s 64-metre turntable ladders was deployed to tackle flames from height, and also provide the Incident Commander with an aerial view to help develop tactics to bring the fire under control.

“Cordons remain in place while crews are on scene, so we encourage people to continue to avoid the area this morning.”

Fire Brought Under Control

The London Fire Brigade said the first emergency call was received at 5.03am, with crews bringing the fire under control by 5.57am. Firefighters remained at the scene afterwards to damp down hotspots and ensure the building was safe.

Cause Under Investigation

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and is being investigated by the London Fire Brigade. Residents are being advised to avoid the area while emergency services complete their work and cordons remain in place.

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