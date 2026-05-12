Three Deny Murder in Market Rasen Stabbing Death of Danny Fowler

Three people have pleaded not guilty to murder following the death of Danny Fowler, 37, who died after being stabbed in Market Rasen on 12 March. The hearing took place at Lincoln Crown Court, with all three suspects remanded in custody ahead of a trial set for 14 September.

Defendants In Court

Ryan Townhill, 29, Martin Doocey, 55, and Shannon Doocey, 31, all entered not guilty pleas to the murder charge linked to the Union Street incident. Shannon Doocey also denied possessing an offensive weapon, specifically a broken wine bottle, while Townhill pleaded not guilty to possessing a bladed article.

Additional Charges For Fourth Defendant

Joshua Wood, 23, from Malvern Road, Scunthorpe, appeared charged with threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place in connection with the stabbing. Unlike the others, he did not enter a plea and was granted bail under strict conditions, including residing in Newquay, Cornwall, regularly reporting to the police, and being banned from entering Market Rasen.

Trial Preparation

The case will return to court on 14 September for a full trial where all charges will be contested. The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing that led to Danny Fowler’s death earlier this year.