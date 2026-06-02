Prolific Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Bromley Shops Including Boots and Tesco

Carl Gorton, 42, from Anerley Hill in Anerley, was sentenced to six months in prison at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on May 28 for multiple thefts across West Wickham and Penge between February 16 and 19. Bromley Police praised local businesses for their vital role in securing his conviction through CCTV and information sharing, highlighting the importance of community support in tackling shoplifting.

Harsh Criminal Behaviour Order

Gorton was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), banning him from entering Boots, Tesco, Greggs, and Asda stores throughout the UK. The order also forbids him from entering shops without means to pay or shops where he has been banned in writing.

Restricted Areas In Bromley

In addition to retail bans, Gorton is prohibited from entering the areas of West Wickham, Hayes, and Coney Hall. These restrictions aim to prevent further offences in the local community.

Identity Concealment Barred

The CBO restricts Gorton from concealing items before purchase or wearing clothing intended to hide his identity, unless for medical or religious reasons, to deter attempts to evade detection in shops.

Police Commitment To Safety