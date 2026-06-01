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FIND LAUREN Police Concerned For Missing Lauren From North Swindon Since May 30

Police Concerned For Missing Lauren From North Swindon Since May 30

  Police are increasingly worried about 22-year-old Lauren, reported missing from North Swindon after leaving her home around 10pm on 30 May. Since then, there has been no contact, sparking a search and urgent welfare checks.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen Lauren or knows her whereabouts to come forward immediately. Any information, however small, could be vital to bringing her home safely.

Laurens Description

  • White female
  • Approximately 5ft 3ins tall
  • Long hair

Her clothing at the time of disappearance remains unknown.

How To Help

If you have spotted anyone matching Lauren’s description or have seen her recently, contact police on 101 quoting log 41 of 31 May. In emergencies, dial 999.

Community Alert

The local community is urged to stay vigilant and share any relevant information to assist the ongoing search.

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