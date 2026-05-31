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FLIGHT DIRVERSION TUI Flight Diverts to Gatwick After Declaring Emergency Over France

TUI Flight Diverts to Gatwick After Declaring Emergency Over France

A TUI flight from Birmingham to Menorca declared an emergency mid-air over France on Saturday morning, forcing a diversion to London Gatwick Airport. Flight BY7614, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, had reached cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when the crew activated the emergency code 7700, receiving priority air traffic control handling.

Emergency Declared Mid-flight

The aircraft turned around after signalling the emergency, prompting air traffic control to give the flight immediate priority. The crew reportedly informed controllers of a potential tyre issue, though the airline has yet to confirm the exact cause.

Safe Landing At Gatwick

The plane landed safely shortly after 8am and was guided to a remote stand. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew during the incident.

Airport Operations Briefly Suspended

Gatwick Airport temporarily halted certain operations following the flight’s arrival. Normal airport activity resumed once the aircraft was secured away from the main terminals.

Cause Not Officially Confirmed

While reports suggest a burst tyre prompted the emergency, TUI has not officially disclosed the reason behind the diversion. An investigation into the incident is expected.

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