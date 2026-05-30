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SKY BOOM Bright Meteor Lights Up Boston Skies Causing Loud Explosions

Bright Meteor Lights Up Boston Skies Causing Loud Explosions

  Authorities across the greater Boston area are investigating a series of loud explosions heard recently, linked to a bright meteor streaking through the atmosphere at high speed. Satellite data from GOES-19 captured a dramatic flash matching the event, confirming a bolide had entered the skies over the region.

Meteor Observed From Space

GOES-19 satellite imagery recorded a substantial and sudden flash consistent with a high-velocity bolide entering Earth’s atmosphere. Experts have confirmed this event explains the loud booms heard by residents.

Explosions Rattle Communities

Reports of explosive sounds came in from multiple locations, prompting calls to emergency services. No damage or injuries have been reported, but the noise sparked considerable alarm among local communities.

Scientific Confirmation

Meteor experts have verified the visual and acoustic evidence indicating a bright fireball meteor, or bolide, passed over Boston. Such events are rare but not unprecedented, illuminating the night sky with intense brightness.

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