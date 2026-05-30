Second Arrest in Kilburn Murder Probe Over Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Stabbing

Met Police have made a second arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Malakai Ferguson-Ramson in Kilburn. The 21-year-old suspect was detained on Saturday, 30 May, during a proactive warrant in Wandsworth. He was taken to hospital due to existing stab wounds and will be transferred to police custody after treatment. This follows the earlier arrest of a 42-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, now released on bail as investigations continue.

Key Arrest Developments

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, leading the investigation, confirmed the latest arrest is a significant breakthrough. The 20-year-old victim died on Tuesday, 26 May, on Ashmore Road, W9. The police inquiry remains active as officers seek further evidence and witnesses.

Ongoing Family Support

Specialist officers continue to provide support to Malakai’s family during this distressing period, offering assistance as the investigation unfolds.

Police Appeal For Information

Detectives have urged anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam or mobile footage, to contact the police urgently. Calls can be made to 101 quoting reference 8418/26MAY. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be sent to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using the same reference number.