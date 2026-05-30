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FIND ELIZA Missing Teen Eliza Last Seen Near River Thames in Lechlade

Missing Teen Eliza Last Seen Near River Thames in Lechlade

The family of 15-year-old Eliza from Swindon is urgently appealing for help after she went missing near the River Thames in Lechlade. Last heard from at around 10:15pm the previous night, Eliza was with a friend before they parted ways in the early hours of the morning. Wiltshire Police are involved in the search as her phone is now believed to be out of battery.

Final Whereabouts Known

Eliza’s last confirmed location was beside the River Thames at Lechlade. The teenager was with a friend until the early hours when they separated, prompting concern from her family.

Distinctive Appearance Noted

Eliza is described as approximately 5ft 5in tall with a very slim build. She has black hair with a green section on the left side and a left nostril piercing. At the time of disappearance, she was wearing a white top, black leggings, and a black denim jacket.

Police Search Underway

Wiltshire Police are continuing inquiries to locate Eliza. Anyone with information is urged to contact them on 101, quoting log number 461 of 29 May. Immediate concerns should be reported by calling 999.

Community Calls For Help

The family and local community are appealing widely for sightings to help bring Eliza home safe. The community’s support is critical as the search continues.

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