Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WATER CHAOS Burst Water Main Near Banbury Cross Statue Shuts Road in Heatwave

Burst Water Main Near Banbury Cross Statue Shuts Road in Heatwave

  A major water main burst near the iconic Fine Lady on a White Horse statue at Banbury Cross, Oxfordshire, yesterday evening (28 May), sending a powerful water jet onto the road and soaking passing vehicles. Thames Water quickly shut off the flow by 10pm, but the incident forced West Bar Street’s closure as engineers worked to repair the damage.

Iconic Landmark Soaked

The water main explosion occurred beside the world-famous Banbury Cross statue, which celebrates a beloved nursery rhyme. The sudden geyser showered debris across the road, creating chaos for drivers and pedestrians near the town centre.

Local Eyewitness Reacts

Resident Zowie Stokes, who witnessed the event, said: “UK heatwave, even God said, ‘Cool down’, and blew up the road for cold water.” His comment highlighted the strain the heatwave has put on local infrastructure.

Thames Water Response

Thames Water issued an apology for the disruption, confirming six homes lost their water supply temporarily. A customer representative is visiting residents affected by the outage. Repairs are ongoing, and the road remains closed at the junction with the Banbury Cross roundabout.

Council Demands Answers

Councillor Fiaz Ahmed, representing Banbury Cross and Neithrop, expressed frustration over repeated water main failures. He said: “This is the second time we have had a catastrophic water main failure in the centre of Banbury. What are Thames Water doing about this?”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

POLICE SEARCH Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Breaking News, UK News
Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

FATAL SENTANCE Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

UK News
Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

SCHOOL SCANDAL Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

UK News
14-Year-Old Boy Dies After River Thames Incident in Oxford Amid Heatwave

WATER TRAGEDY 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After River Thames Incident in Oxford Amid Heatwave

UK News
Large Grass and Gorse Fire Near Torduff Reservoir Edinburgh

FIRE ALERT Large Grass and Gorse Fire Near Torduff Reservoir Edinburgh

UK News
Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

MURDER CHARGE Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

UK News
Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

HEALTH THREAT Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

UK News
Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

SEA TRAGEDY Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

UK News
Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

BABY KILLER Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

UK News
Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

WATER SHORTAGE Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

SEX ATTACK TRIAL Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

UK News
Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

UK News
Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

FIND TIINA Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

UK News
Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

UK News
Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

PRISON ESCAPE Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

UK News
Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

TRIBUTES PAID 15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

UK News
UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

TRAVEL CHAOS UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK News
UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK News
Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

FIND LILY Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

UK News
Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Dies After Incident Near Thamesmead Recycling Centre

EMERGENCY AIRLIFT Serious Traffic Collision at Orpington Junction Sends Patient to Major Trauma Centre

UK News
Man Dies After Incident Near Thamesmead Recycling Centre

Serious Traffic Collision at Orpington Junction Sends Patient to Major Trauma Centre

UK News
British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

SEPSIS CRISIS British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

UK News
British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

UK News
Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

CHICKEN FARM Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

UK News
Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

UK News
Watch Live