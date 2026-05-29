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CHICKEN FARM Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

A significant fire broke out before 7am today on farmland in Checkley, Cheshire, prompting a major response from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service. Firefighters deployed multiple hose reels and main jets to tackle the blaze and stop it from spreading across the acres of farmland.

Thick Smoke Warns Residents

The fire generated a large plume of smoke visible across the area, leading the fire service to advise nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed for safety while the situation is brought under control.

Advanced Equipment Deployed

Fire crews used a High Reach Extending Turret (HRET) Scorpion, which sprays water from above to fight the flames effectively. Additionally, a water shuttle was established to maintain a steady supply of water during the firefighting efforts.

Ongoing Incident Updates

Cheshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the situation is still being monitored closely and promised further updates as more information becomes available.

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