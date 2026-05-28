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PRISON ESCAPE Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

  Birmingham drill rapper Tyreece Clarke-Jones, known as Tallerz, 28, escaped from HMP Sudbury on May 23 while serving a sentence of almost nine years for armed robbery. Derbyshire Police have launched a manhunt and warned the public not to approach him due to his violent past and ongoing risk to the community.

Serious Robbery Conviction

Tallerz was convicted in 2021 for involvement in an armed raid on a One Stop store in Handsworth, Birmingham. The £20,000 robbery involved threats to G4S security guards with weapons, including an axe and hammer. He was linked to a gang responsible for a string of robberies across Birmingham valued at around £330,000.

Police Issue Public Warning

Derbyshire Police are coordinating the search following the rapper’s escape from the open prison. Authorities stress that no member of the public should confront or try to detain Tallerz and that anyone with information should contact police immediately.

Community Concern Mounts

Social media discussions highlight the short time remaining on Tallerz’s sentence and the open nature of HMP Sudbury. Despite this, law enforcement is treating the escape seriously given his violent criminal record.

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