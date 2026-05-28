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POLICE STAND OFF Louisville Man Who Targeted Homeless Killed by SWAT After Hostage Standoff

Louisville Man Who Targeted Homeless Killed by SWAT After Hostage Standoff

  A 21-year-old Louisville man known for targeting homeless people was shot dead by a SWAT officer on 14 May after a tense standoff at his home, police have revealed. Michael Hristov, linked to the mutilation murder of a homeless man and an attempted attack on another, had called 911, urging officers to kill him. The arrest came after officers arrived to serve a warrant in connection with a brutal Christmas Eve homicide involving satanic symbols carved into the victim.

Brutal Christmas Eve Murder

Michael Howard, a homeless man, was found mutilated on 26 December near the I-65 interstate. His body was dismembered, with toes and genitalia removed, and had satanic symbols carved into it. Hristov was identified through CCTV and cellphone data as the attacker, who had also stabbed a second homeless man on Christmas Day.

Swat Confrontation And 911 Call

Police arrived at Hristov’s home to execute an arrest warrant. He barricaded himself inside, donned body armour, and opened fire, striking nearby homes and vehicles. During the standoff, Hristov called 911, stating he wanted to be killed by the SWAT team and not to harm officers.

Fatal Shooting And Aftermath

After around 20 minutes of negotiation and drone surveillance, Hristov emerged armed and wearing protective gear. Refusing to drop his weapon, he was shot once by Officer Beau Gadegaard, who has served since 2014. Hristov was pronounced dead at the scene.

Disturbing Motives And Investigation

Authorities uncovered Hristov’s obsession with serial killers and white supremacist symbols during a March search of his home, where they found evidence linking him to the crimes. Police also revealed his disturbing online posts about hunting homeless people and prior federal investigations into threats he made.

Police Statement And Community Impact

“This is scary to know that there are people in our community… with these intense ideas,” said Deputy Chief Emily McKinley. “I think we saved the lives of other people and potentially prevented a mass shooting or other violent act.”

Investigations continue into whether Hristov was connected to further attacks on homeless individuals.

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