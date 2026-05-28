Large Grass and Gorse Fire Near Torduff Reservoir Edinburgh

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is tackling a large grass and gorse fire near Torduff Reservoir in Edinburgh. The incident, ongoing in the area, has mobilised six fire appliances working to extinguish the blaze. Local residents are urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed due to thick smoke.

Massive Fire Response

Operations Control deployed six fire engines to the scene, highlighting the scale and seriousness of the fire. Crews continue their efforts to control the spreading blaze in the grass and gorse landscape.

Health Precautions Advised

Nearby residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut as a precaution against smoke inhalation. The presence of smoke poses health risks, especially for vulnerable individuals.

Area Avoidance Urged

The emergency services ask the public to steer clear of the affected area near Torduff Reservoir. This allows firefighters room to work safely and prevents additional hazards to the community.

Incident Under Control

Fire officials indicate there is currently no need for further alerts to their Operations Control regarding this fire. Efforts remain focused on fully extinguishing the grass and gorse blaze to prevent further spread.