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RAIL DISRUPTION Train Services Suspended Over Possible Trespasser Incident in Mansfield

Train Services Suspended Over Possible Trespasser Incident in Mansfield

Train services between Kirkby and Worksop have been suspended due to an ongoing incident in Mansfield involving a suspected trespasser on the railway tracks. British Transport Police and Network Rail are on the scene, with specialist teams preparing for a major response. Mansfield’s main one-way system remains partly closed, affecting traffic from the St Peter’s Retail Park area.

Services Halted Between Kirkby And

The rail disruption has caused cancellations and delays, impacting commuters and local travel. Authorities have not confirmed the details of the trespasser incident, but have implemented precautionary measures.

Major Road Closure In Mansfield

A large section of Mansfield’s main one-way system remains closed, creating significant roadblocks and traffic congestion. This closure is linked to the ongoing police operation around the railway area.

Police And Specialist Teams Deployed

British Transport Police, alongside Network Rail, are managing the scene. Specialist units are actively involved, indicating the scale of the incident and cautioning that resolution may take some time.

Official Updates Pending

Both Nottinghamshire Police and British Transport Police have been contacted for further comment, but have yet to respond. The situation is still developing, and updates will be provided as new information emerges.

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