Dramatic Plymouth Flat Fire in Barbican Captured as Crews Tackle Blaze

Firefighters from multiple stations battled a significant flat fire on Vauxhall Street, Barbican, Plymouth, on May 28. The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service responded at 4.55pm to an upper-floor blaze, with police closing nearby roads shortly after to manage the emergency and public safety.

Multi-station Fire Response

Crews from Honiton, Plympton, Camels Head, Crownhill, Greenbank, Ivybridge, Yelverton, and Saltash fire stations attended the scene. The aerial ladder platform from Crownhill also assisted in tackling the flames.

Road Closures Enforced

Police shut down Vauxhall Street where it meets Exeter Street, later extending closures to the Bretonside junction on Vauxhall Street and Notte Street at Buckwell Street. These measures ensured the safety of residents and emergency personnel.

Firefighting Efforts Underway

Firefighters used multiple hose reel jets, including a 51ml jet and two safety jets, to bring the fire under control. Local residents have been advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed while the operation continues.

Community Impact

The blaze affected an upper-floor flat in a block within the Barbican area, a busy and historic part of Plymouth. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the firefighting teams work to ensure full extinguishment.