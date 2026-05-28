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GUILTY OF MURDER Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

A 23-year-old Sikh man, Vickrum Digwa, has been found guilty of murdering 18-year-old University of Southampton student Henry Nowak. The fatal stabbing occurred on Beltmont Road, Portwood, after a dispute over pavement space. Digwa used a large ceremonial blade to inflict five stab wounds, including a fatal chest wound. Despite Henry’s injuries, police initially handcuffed him after Digwa falsely claimed racial abuse, delaying critical medical aid.

Fatal Stabbing On Beltmont Road

The attack happened when Digwa and Nowak crossed paths and argued about space on the footpath. Digwa stabbed Nowak twice in the legs and once in the heart before police arrived. Footage captured Digwa telling Nowak, “I am a bad man” immediately prior to the attack.

False Racism Claim Confused Police

Digwa deceived officers by reporting that he was the victim of a racist attack. This misinformation led the officers to handcuff the severely wounded Nowak, who later collapsed as officers struggled to recognise the extent of his injuries. Deputy Chief Constable Robert France apologised for the officers’ response but stressed they had been misled and did not immediately grasp the severity of the stabbing.

Evidence And Lies Uncovered

Digwa claimed self-defence, alleging Nowak punched him and racially abused him. However, video evidence recorded on Nowak’s phone showed no racist language or aggression from the student. The court dismissed Digwa’s claims as “wicked lies.” Digwa also called emergency services to report being racially abused rather than calling an ambulance for Nowak.

Family Involvement And Sentencing

Digwa’s mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, was convicted of assisting an offender after removing the murder weapon from the scene. Sentencing for Digwa is scheduled for next month, with Kaur’s sentencing set for July. The tragic case is under review, with sympathies extended to Henry Nowak’s family and friends.

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Topics :Crime

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