Two Men Stabbed in Smethwick Disorder Under Police Investigation

West Midlands Police launched an investigation after two men suffered stab wounds during a disorder in Smethwick on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to Foundry Lane shortly before 9.30pm where a large crowd had gathered, leading to the injuries that have left one man seriously ill in hospital.

Unrest In Foundry Lane

Police arrived to find a chaotic scene at the location with numerous people present, prompting immediate emergency responses. Two men were treated and taken to hospital, with a 21-year-old man reported in serious condition.

Arrests Made

Following the incident, three suspects — a 19-year-old and two 18-year-olds — were arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in police custody as inquiries continue.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to establish the full circumstances behind the incident. Officers emphasize the seriousness of violence and weapon use in the community.

Police Appeal For Information

Detective Inspector Francis Nock said: “Serious violence and the use of weapons on our streets impacts communities, causes fear and will not be tolerated.” “We will have officers in the area today to offer reassurance to the local community and would ask anyone with information to get in touch.”

Police urge the public not to share videos circulating on social media while the investigation is active. Information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or directly to West Midlands Police, quoting log 5971 of 26 May.