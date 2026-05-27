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MAJOR WATER SEARCH Major Search Underway After Popular Local Boxer Reported Missing In Water Near Northfleet

A major emergency services operation is underway in Kent after a well-known local boxer was reported missing after entering the water near Northfleet.

Kent Police were called at around 2.51pm on Wednesday 27 May 2026 following concerns for a person in the Galley Hill Road area of Swanscombe.

Officers remain at the scene alongside multiple emergency service agencies as an extensive search operation continues.

The response has involved:

Police cordons have been put in place around the area while emergency crews continue searching the water and the surrounding shoreline.

Family members of the missing man have reportedly been advised to remain at home while officers continue enquiries and rescue efforts.

Community Concern Grows

Local residents described seeing a significant emergency services presence throughout the afternoon and evening, including rescue boats, emergency vehicles and Missing Person" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/uk-news/drone-and-fire-boats-deployed-in-major-thames-search-in-london/">drone teams operating over the water.

A man at the scene, who asked not to be named, said the missing person was believed to be a member of the local boxing gym and was well-known within the local community.

He added:

“I just wish young people would listen to the warnings about the dangers of going into the water.”

The incident has sparked widespread concern locally as emergency services continue their search efforts.

Ongoing Emergency Operation

At this stage, police have not released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Search operations remain ongoing, and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

Further updates are expected from Kent Police as the incident develops.

A spokesperson for Kent Police Said: Kent Police was called at around 2.51pm on Wednesday 27 May 2026 due to concerns for a person in the Galley Hill Road area of Swanscombe.

Officers are currently at the scene along with other emergency services.

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