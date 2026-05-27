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ONE OF A KIND Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

Shanice Brookes, a 30-year-old mum and digital creator, was shot dead outside the One Four One bar on West Street, Sheffield, in the early hours of Monday during the Bank Holiday weekend, South Yorkshire Police confirmed. Emergency services attended at 2:45 am, but Shanice later died in the hospital from gunshot injuries.

Tragic Loss

Police described Shanice as an innocent bystander enjoying a night out. Her family paid tribute, calling her “truly one of a kind” with a bright future, including an upcoming university graduation.

Bank Holiday Appeal

South Yorkshire Police have arrested two men, aged 30 and a 32-year-old woman, all currently in custody. Detectives urge witnesses, especially those near Eldon Street and West Hill Street, close to Tesco Express, to come forward.

CCTV and Witness Appeal

Authorities released CCTV images of a white Audi seen near the scene around the time of the shooting. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles asked the public to review photos, social media, and dashcam footage for any leads.

Family Tribute

“Shanice had the biggest heart and the kind of energy you could never forget. She was a deeply loved daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend and godmother, and an amazing mum to her son, who meant the world to her,” the family said.

They described her as a source of love, laughter and support who made people feel safe and valued simply by being herself.

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Topics :Crime

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