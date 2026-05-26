M5 Northbound in Worcestershire Shut After Major HGV Fire Near Droitwich

The M5 northbound in Worcestershire is closed between Junction 5 near Droitwich and Junction 4A (M42) following a large HGV fire. Firefighters attended quickly to tackle the blaze and are currently damping down the burnt-out trailer. National Highways traffic officers have set up a three-lane closure and are working to release traffic held within the closure. The road surface remains under assessment before reopening.

Firefighters Combat Blaze

The fire service responded promptly to the significant HGV fire. Their efforts focused on extinguishing the flames and securing the scene to prevent further hazards on this busy stretch of motorway.

Traffic Officers Manage Closure

National Highways officers have coned off the affected lanes to manage safety and control traffic flow. They aim to free vehicles trapped by the closure as soon as possible.

Recommended Diversion Route

Motorists heading northbound are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion signs:

Exit the M5 at Junction 5 and take the third exit onto the A38 northbound.

Continue along the A38 to the M5 Junction 4 via M42 Junction 1.

Take the third exit to rejoin the M5 northbound at Junction 4.

Travellers should expect delays and consider alternative routes or delay journeys until the motorway reopens. For real-time updates, visit the Traffic England website or use National Highways travel apps.