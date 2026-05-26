Muhammad Noor Majid Butt Stabbed to Death in Lower Earley Alleyway

Muhammad “Noor” Majid Butt, a man in his 20s, was fatally stabbed in an alleyway between Cutbush Lane and Kensington Close, Lower Earley, at approximately 16:25 BST on Saturday, 23 May. Emergency services rushed him to hospital, but he died shortly afterwards. Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenage boy from Reading on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Family Tribute To Victim

Mr Butt’s family described him as a “kind, loving soul who always put others before himself” and expressed their heartbreak over his death. They asked for privacy and prayers while they grieve this “unimaginable loss” and honour his memory.

Community Mourns Loss

Locals and the Reading Pakistani Community Centre also paid tribute, expressing shock and sadness. The centre offered prayers for the family and referred to Mr Butt as the “beloved son of Majid Butt,” sharing the community’s deep sorrow.

They Appeal

A police scene remains in place in the alleyway from Cutbush Lane to Kensington Close and extends through to the path between Cutbush Lane and Gypsy Lane. Officers are actively conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.