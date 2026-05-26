Teens Narrowly Escape Death Playing on South Kessock Railway Tracks

Five teenagers were caught risking their lives by playing on railway tracks near South Kessock, Highland, in a terrifying near-miss that forced a train driver to slam on emergency brakes. The incidents unfolded over recent days at a pedestrian crossing used by around 30 trains daily, travelling up to 50mph. Police and Network Rail issued urgent warnings after youth stunts endangered both themselves and train passengers.

Chilling Near-miss Footage

CCTV captured one incident where two youths stood on the tracks placing stones. While no train struck the obstruction, the stunt alarmed rail officials. In a separate event, video showed one teenager remaining on the crossing until a train was mere feet away before stepping clear, forcing the driver to trigger emergency brakes moments after passing.

Dangerous Games At Busy Crossing

The pedestrian railway crossing at South Kessock sees 30 trains daily, highlighting the extreme risk posed by the teenagers’ reckless behaviour. Rail bosses emphasised the potential for tragedy if trains encounter obstructions or people on the tracks.

Network Rail Urges Caution

Rachel Shaw, Network Rail’s head of operational safety, said: “The railway is not a place to hang around with your friends. It’s an operational environment with fast moving trains that can’t swerve or stop quickly.” She warned ignoring signage and warnings puts lives at serious risk and called on young people to respect safety protocols.

Community Safety Appeal

Following the incidents, local authorities and Network Rail urged the public not to attempt crossing when trains approach and to report dangerous behaviour on railways to help prevent potential disasters.