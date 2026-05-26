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FIND SOPHIE Police Appeal After 16-Year-Old Sophie Heard Goes Missing in Kingsbridge

Police Appeal After 16-Year-Old Sophie Heard Goes Missing in Kingsbridge

Devon & Cornwall Police have issued a welfare appeal for 16-year-old Sophie Heard, who went missing in Kingsbridge on the night of Wednesday 20 May at around 11pm. Sophie is described as a white female, slim build, 5ft 7ins tall, with short hair usually covered by a shoulder-length orange wig.

Last Known Whereabouts

Sophie was last seen in Kingsbridge wearing a beige and sage green North Face jacket, black leggings, white trainers, and glasses. She has distinctive piercings with both ears pierced and two nose piercings.

Distinctive Appearance

Police note Sophie’s unique look helps with identification: a slim build, short hair or orange wig, and specific clothing details which make her stand out.

Links Across Devon And Cornwall

Sophie has connections to Exeter, Plymouth, and Newton Abbot but is currently believed to be in the Falmouth area, prompting a broader search across the region.

Police Call For Public Help

Officers urge anyone who has seen Sophie or knows her whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 50260128803.

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