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TRAIN TRAGEDY Train Hits School Bus in Belgium Leaving Several Dead at Buggenhout

Train Hits School Bus in Belgium Leaving Several Dead at Buggenhout

A school bus carrying nine people, including seven special needs students, a driver and an attendant, was struck by a train at a level crossing in Buggenhout, East Flanders, Belgium, on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 8:08 am despite barriers and traffic lights being active, prompting a police investigation into the cause. Authorities and emergency services are at the scene, with multiple fatalities confirmed, including two teenagers, the bus driver, and a chaperone. The incident has been described as “tragic” by Belgium’s transport minister Jean-Luc Crucke.

Victims Confirmed Dead

Transport Minister Jean-Luc Crucke confirmed several deaths resulting from the crash. He identified the victims as two teenagers, the bus driver, and another adult who was a chaperone. “My first thoughts are with the victims, but also with those who were injured and their families,” he said.

Details Of Those Onboard

Belgian media report that nine individuals were on board the minibus when the collision occurred. These included seven children, mostly of secondary school age, attending a special needs school, alongside the driver and an attendant.

Level Crossing Safety Active

CCTV footage reviewed by Belgian media showed the level crossing was closed at the time, with barriers down and red traffic lights activated. Thomas Baeken from the Belgian rail track operator said the train was already braking and the emergency brake had been applied before impact. Investigations are ongoing to determine how the collision happened.

Scene Images Released

Images from the scene reveal the minibus on its side with a heavily damaged front. Emergency services have been pictured working around the vehicle in Buggenhout, north of Brussels. The rail company is cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation following the tragedy.

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