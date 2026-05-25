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WOMAN SHOT Three Arrested After Shooting Outside Sheffield Bar

Three Arrested After Shooting Outside Sheffield Bar

Three people have been arrested after a shooting outside the One Four One bar in Sheffield city centre. South Yorkshire Police responded at about 2.45am on Monday following reports of the incident on West Street. The shooting sparked a large police presence as officers launched an urgent investigation.

Police Action Underway

South Yorkshire Police confirmed two men and one woman remain in custody for questioning in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not disclosed whether there were any casualties.

Road Closures Cause Disruption

West Street is shut between Mappin Street and Westfield Terrace while detectives examine the scene. Additional closures affect Eldon Street, Westhill Lane, and part of Orange Street, with police urging drivers to avoid the area.

City Centre On Alert

The shooting outside a busy city centre bar has heightened concern among residents and visitors. Officers continue to gather evidence as enquiries progress to establish the full circumstances.

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Topics :Crime

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