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COURT BACKLASH Judge Faces Criticism Over Lenient Sentences in UK Sex and Theft

Judge Faces Criticism Over Lenient Sentences in UK Sex and Theft

Judge Nicholas Rowland is under fire after handing lenient sentences in serious cases across the UK, including sparing a teenage traveller rape gang from detention. The controversy follows revelations of other offenders avoiding jail or receiving short sentences under his rulings.

Lenient Sentences Stir Outrage

In one high-profile case, Rowland gave convicted sex offender Daniel Rushton a 12-month community order despite being caught with extreme pornography. Rushton had breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by possessing images flagged by monitoring software, yet custody was not imposed.

Fatal Drug Driving Jail Term

Rowland jailed drug driver Kornel Marcinek for 21 months after he killed cyclist Joe Burton, 33, during a cannabis-influenced drive above the speed limit. Marcinek admitted causing death by dangerous driving among several charges.

Suspended Sentences For Major Theft

The judge also gave suspended sentences in a 2024 theft case involving jewellery worth £76,000 stolen from a cruise ship, raising further questions about his approach to serious crime.

Political Backlash

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the judge’s decisions, calling for his removal and criticising the lack of prison sentences for repeat gang rapists. Philp stated, “They should be jailed – as punishment and as a deterrent. Otherwise, others will think they can do this with impunity.”

Wider Judicial Concerns

The pattern of lenient rulings by Judge Rowland has sparked a broader debate over judicial decision-making in serious criminal cases across the UK.

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