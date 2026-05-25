Bridgnorth Caravan Fire Destroys Park Home No Injuries

A caravan fire broke out in Bridgnorth on Sunday at 16:47, involving a park home that was completely destroyed. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service deployed three fire engines and crews from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, and Ludlow fire stations to tackle the blaze.

Swift Firefighting Effort

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, covering jets, hosereel jets, and a portable pump to contain the fire rapidly.

Damage Limited

The fire was successfully prevented from spreading to other caravans and the surrounding area, ensuring no further property damage occurred.

No Injuries Reported

Emergency services confirmed that no people were injured during the incident, and all hazards were controlled at the scene.

Ongoing Safety Assurance

Fire crews remain vigilant to prevent any flare-ups following the complete destruction of the static caravan.