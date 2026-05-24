Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

An 18-year-old man was found stabbed outside Tipton House, Warwick Crescent in Southsea shortly after 7am on Sunday, May 24. Hampshire and Isle of Wight police are investigating the incident. Although the victim sustained potentially life-changing injuries, officers say there is no identified threat to the wider community, and no arrests have been made so far.

Early Morning Assault

The victim was discovered in the early hours outside a residential address, prompting an immediate police response and a scene investigation in Southsea.

Serious Injuries

The teenager suffered injuries described by police as potentially life-changing, highlighting the severity of the attack and the ongoing concern for his recovery.

Community Reassurance

Police have reassured the public that there is no known risk to others in the area following the stabbing, urging anyone with information to come forward while encouraging calm.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

Officers remain at the scene and continue inquiries to understand the circumstances surrounding the assault on Warwick Crescent. They have appealed for witnesses to assist the investigation.