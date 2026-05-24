Dozens of firefighters are battling a massive blaze in east London near Hackney Downs Station, forcing the suspension of two railway lines on Sunday evening. The London Fire Brigade confirmed that cars, a static caravan, and part of a grass embankment have been set alight in Cottrill Gardens, close to the station. Transport for London has halted services on the affected lines due to the fire.

Firefighters Mobilise Fast

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were dispatched from stations across east London, including Homerton, Leyton, and Whitechapel to tackle the fire. The first emergency call was received at 6.10pm, with crews attending the intense blaze ravaging the residential area.

Transport Disrupted

The fire has forced Transport for London to suspend the Mildmay Line between Stratford and Gospel Oak, causing severe delays. Additionally, the Weaver Line running from Liverpool Street to Chingford has been completely shut down as a safety precaution while the brigade deals with the incident.

Damage Confirmed

The London Fire Brigade reported that two cars and a static caravan were destroyed by flames along with part of the surrounding grass embankment. The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

Community Impact

Local residents experienced thick black smoke filling the air, as seen in social media videos posted during the evening. The fire near Hackney Downs has raised safety concerns and disrupted typical travel routes for commuters in the area. This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.