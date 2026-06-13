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SEARCH CONTINUES Search Marks 100 Days For Missing Brazilian Woman In Essex

Search Marks 100 Days For Missing Brazilian Woman In Essex

The search for Vitoria Figueiredo Barreto, the 30-year-old Brazilian woman missing for 100 days in Essex, continues as her sister makes an emotional plea to the public not to give up. Vitoria vanished on 3 March after visiting a friend at Essex University, sparking a large-scale search involving Essex Police. Her disappearance remains unresolved, raising urgent questions about her whereabouts and safety.

Last Confirmed Movements

After leaving her friend’s home, Vitoria took the number 87 bus from Wivenhoe to Brightlingsea, arriving at Bellfield Avenue around 1:30pm. CCTV captured her near doorbell cameras around Hurst Green and later walking across a field south of the area. She was seen jumping over a fence into a boatyard in Brightlingsea shortly after midnight on 4 March, with her final confirmed sighting at an industrial site near Brightlingsea Creek and the marina six minutes later.

Key Evidence Found

Police recovered Vitoria’s white shoulder bag on 9 March near the industrial site, and her laptop was found a few days later on 14 March. On 11 March, a boat was discovered adrift near Bradwell-on-Sea after being unmoored close to Copperas Road, the same area as the bag’s discovery. Investigators are exploring whether Vitoria unmoored the vessel the day following her disappearance.

Brightlingsea Creek Search

Detective Superintendent Anna Granger confirmed the new sightings strengthen suspicions that Vitoria was in the area when the boat was unmoored. She said police are coordinating with international partners to obtain Vitoria’s communication and financial records, hoping to piece together her movements and intentions before she vanished.

Sisters Emotional Appeal

“I’m coming first of all to thank everyone who continues to make an effort to bring her back home,” said Marina, Vitoria’s sister. “We don’t know exactly what has happened to her, where she may have gone, or anything like that. But if there is any possibility of finding her, I ask that we come together and leave no doubt unanswered.”

Police Call For Information

Essex Police urge anyone who saw Vitoria walking in the field between Back Waterside Lane and Mill Street on 3 March or spotted her after the early hours of 4 March to come forward. Detective Superintendent Granger added: “Vitoria’s loved ones have many questions and we’re working incredibly hard to give them the answers they need.”

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