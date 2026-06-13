Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

A man remains in hospital in a stable condition after an assault in Kingston during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called at approximately 3.30am on Saturday, 13 June, to reports of an assault in Wheatfield Way, Kingston.

Officers attended the scene and arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 40s.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH), while the man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH).

One of the men involved was taken to the hospital for treatment to his injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

A crime scene was established following the incident while officers carried out enquiries. The scene has since been closed.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, CCTV, or any information that may assist investigators is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1130/13JUN26.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries remain ongoing.