Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Terry Wilding, 43, who suffered fatal head injuries in an assault at a property on Cadbury Way, Bermondsey. London police were alerted by hospital staff after Wilding was admitted with serious injuries on 10 June. Despite medical efforts, he died later that evening.

Victim Named

The deceased has been identified as Terry Wilding, whose family are receiving support from specialist police officers as the investigation continues.

Suspect Arrested

Jay Hewetson, 41, of Abbey Street, Southwark, was arrested on suspicion of murder the following day. He was charged on 12 June and remanded to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on 13 June.

Officers continue their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the assault and urge anyone with information to come forward to assist with the investigation.