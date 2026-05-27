Sex Offender Salman Yousaf Jailed for Night Tube Attacks in London

Salman Yousaf, 46, has been jailed for more than four years after sexually assaulting women on London’s Night Tube. The British Transport Police (BTP) sentenced Yousaf at Inner London Crown Court on 20 May following a joint investigation with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) that linked him to nine offences between 2017 and 2021. Yousaf was already serving a seven-year sentence in HMP Pentonville when arrested for these Tube offences.

Targeting Vulnerable Women

Yousaf deliberately preyed on women travelling alone after falling asleep on Central and Jubilee Line Night Tube services. His attacks included eight counts of sexual assault and one charge of outraging public decency. The first recorded incident occurred at 5am on 11 March 2017 near Stratford, where he masturbated in front of a woman.

Police Link Offences

Information from the MPS about Yousaf’s prior offending matched details from unsolved Night Tube cases. Combined efforts by the two forces established Yousaf’s involvement in a series of covert assaults committed over four years that had remained unresolved.

Sentencing And Legal Orders

At court, Yousaf pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment, with an additional four years on licence upon release. He has been placed on the sex offenders register for life and issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to restrict his future behaviour.

Investigation Outcome

Detectives arrested Yousaf in prison on 16 April 2024 where he declined to comment. The Crown Prosecution Service authorised all nine charges following the investigation, ensuring Yousaf is held accountable for his calculated attacks on vulnerable women across the London Underground.