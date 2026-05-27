A three-year-old boy has died after falling from a second-storey window at a block of flats in Sutton, south London, on Sunday evening, police confirmed. Emergency services were called at 5.18 pm to a residential address following reports of the incident. The toddler was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries. A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Tragic Fall In Sutton

The incident occurred at a residential building in Sutton, raising urgent questions about child safety in high-rise flats. Despite a rapid emergency response, the boy succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Next of kin have been informed.

Woman Held On Suspicion

Metropolitan Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the toddler’s fall. She is currently in custody while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

Officers continue to investigate how the toddler came to fall from the window. The Metropolitan Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward, emphasising the seriousness of the case.