Warning Issued Over Suspected Social Media Scam Exploiting Domestic Abuse Victims

Social media users are being warned after identical posts claiming to be from domestic abuse victims appeared across multiple community Facebook groups in different parts of the UK.

The posts, which were shared in local groups including Cowes on the Isle of Wight, Bracknell Forest and Arbroath, claimed a woman had “recently left a DV relationship” with a child and urgently needed information about food banks open on the bank holiday.

However, screenshots circulating online suggest the same wording has been repeatedly copied and posted across numerous unrelated local community pages, prompting fears the posts may be part of a scam.

One image shared online highlighted the repeated use of the same message across multiple groups, with the word “SCAM” overlaid across the screenshots.

The posts typically read:

“Recently left a DV relationship with my child and we literally have nothing as I had to leave my bank card, ID etc does anyone know of any food banks open today on bank holiday?”

Community members have raised concerns that the posts could be designed to encourage sympathetic users to offer money transfers, gift cards or direct assistance.

Concerns Over Exploiting Genuine Hardship

Many users expressed anger that scammers may be exploiting genuine domestic abuse situations and financial hardship in order to manipulate local communities.

Domestic abuse charities have previously warned that scammers sometimes use emotionally charged stories involving children, homelessness or emergency situations to gain trust online.

Experts advise people who want to help to:

Direct individuals to verified charities or food banks

Avoid sending money to unknown individuals online

Report suspicious duplicate posts to group administrators

Check whether identical wording appears elsewhere online

Genuine Support Services Available

While concerns remain over the authenticity of some online appeals, organisations stressed that real victims of domestic abuse should still seek support through recognised services and charities.

People needing urgent support can contact:

local councils

verified food banks

domestic abuse charities

emergency accommodation services

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by an online scam is encouraged to report it via Action Fraud.