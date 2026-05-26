UK Removes 7,000 Criminals Including Murderers and Sex Offenders in Past Year

The UK Home Office has removed around 7,000 criminals from the country in the past year, including nearly 100 murderers, 600 violent offenders, 600 sexual offenders, 2,300 drug dealers, and 200 fraudsters. The figures highlight the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance border security and protect public safety.

Top Nationalities Removed

Among those deported, Albanian, Romanian, Polish, and Lithuanian nationals represent the largest groups. These removals underscore the focus on targeting serious offenders regardless of nationality.

Governments Unified Message

Border Security Minister Alex Norris stated: “We welcome those who come to this country, contribute to society and seek a better life. But if you break our laws, our message is clear – there is no place for you here.” He affirmed the government’s commitment to removing individuals who threaten public safety promptly.

New Immigration Legislation Planned

In this month’s King’s Speech, the Government announced plans for a new Immigration and Asylum Bill aimed at tackling illegal arrivals and strengthening removal processes. As part of the legislation, an independent immigration and asylum appeals body will be created. Changes are also expected to be made regarding Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, relating to private and family life considerations.

Public Expectation On Crime

Minister Norris added: “The British public rightly expects that anyone who commits serious crimes to face the consequences, and that includes being removed from this country at the earliest possible opportunity.” This reflects a clear government stance on maintaining law and order through immigration enforcement.