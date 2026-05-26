Three Teens Drown in Separate UK Open Water Incidents Over Bank Holiday

Three teenagers tragically died in separate open water incidents across the UK over the recent bank holiday weekend, raising urgent warnings from emergency services about swimming dangers in lakes, reservoirs and rivers.

Fatal Incident At Swanholme Lakes

Emergency teams were called to Swanholme Lakes in Lincolnshire on Sunday after 15-year-old Declan Sawyer went missing underwater. Despite rescue efforts, Declan was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has urged everyone to educate young people about the risks of open water swimming.

Teen Girl Drowns In Warwickshire

In Warwickshire, police recovered the body of a 15-year-old girl at Kingsbury Water Park on Monday evening. Officers responded quickly to reports of her struggling in the water, but she was declared dead at the site. Warwickshire Police are supporting the family and advising the public not to speculate on the circumstances.

13-year-old Boy Dies In Halifax

West Yorkshire Police attended Leadbeater Dam in Halifax on Monday afternoon after reports of a boy in distress in the water. The 13-year-old was rescued and taken to hospital but later died. Investigations continue with no suspicious circumstances suspected.

Open Water Safety Warnings

As rising temperatures draw more young people to swim in open waters, RNLI and rescue organisations warn that swimming in coasts, marinas, rivers and streams should only be done during organised events with proper supervision. Inland waters remain perilously cold regardless of weather, with hidden currents, steep drops, and poor visibility heightening drowning risks.

Community Call To Action

Families and emergency officials are urging parents, friends, and carers to make children aware of open water risks. These heartbreaking losses highlight the need for vigilance and education around open water safety, especially during warm weather when more young people are tempted to swim unsupervised.