Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

Alfie Douglas Coleman, 21, from Essex, has been convicted for planning a terrorist attack in Stratford, east London, following a joint investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London and MI5. Arrested on 29 September 2023 moments after an undercover operation, Coleman was caught exchanging £3,500 for a gun and ammunition intended for an attack.

Undercover Sting Foils Attack

Police and MI5 operatives monitored Coleman’s activities, discovering he was trying to acquire firearms through extremist right-wing online forums. The sting operation culminated in a controlled exchange in a Stratford car park, where officers arrested him immediately after he took possession of the weapons.

Radicalised From A Young Age

Investigations revealed Coleman was radicalised at just 14, influenced by extreme right-wing ideologies. Digital evidence showed he accessed terrorist manuals and extremist literature for years, including a notorious extremist text downloaded when he was 16.

Manifesto Reveals Attack Plans

Police uncovered a manifesto-style document written by Coleman outlining his grievances and plans to commit violence. Officers described the manifesto as heavily influenced by far-right terrorist ideologies, providing clear evidence of his intent to harm the public.

Police Urge Early Intervention

Commander Helen Flanagan of Counter Terrorism Policing London emphasised the importance of early awareness and intervention to prevent radicalisation. She urged families and communities to monitor young people’s online activity and report concerns promptly.

Sentencing Set For July

Coleman pleaded guilty to multiple terrorism-related charges, including preparation of terrorist acts and attempted firearm possession. He was found guilty on 30 April and will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 8 July 2024. For anyone worried about radicalisation, the ACT Early website offers support, or contact the Act Early Support Line confidentially on 0800 011 3764.