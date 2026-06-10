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CRIME STING Norwegian Teen Hitman Caught with Guns in Huddersfield Hotel

Norwegian Teen Hitman Caught with Guns in Huddersfield Hotel

A Norwegian teenager flew from Stavanger to the UK last year to kill for an Iran-linked organised crime gang, only to be arrested in his boxer shorts at a Huddersfield hotel by armed police. Johannes Natland, 18, was caught by officers at 5.15am on 19 March in the Briar Court Hotel with two loaded guns and 12 rounds of ammunition. His cheeky behaviour during the arrest and links to a sanctioned crime network have shocked investigators.

Casual Arrest Drama

Bodycam footage from the arrest showed Natland answering his hotel door in underwear, joking and mimicking shooting at an officer before being handcuffed. He smiled throughout, teasing officers with comments like, “You happy Kev?” and switching between English and Norwegian, making light of the situation despite the serious charges.

Weapons And Evidence Found

In Natland’s room, police seized a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, 12 rounds of ammunition, £2,000 in cash, and drinks including beer and Red Bull. The presence of these weapons confirmed police suspicions that he arrived to carry out a hit for a criminal organisation.

Links To Foxtrot Network

Prosecutors said Natland was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Sweden-based crime group linked to Iran and sanctioned by the US and UK governments. The network targets vulnerable youths for serious crimes like murder and arson, often recruiting teenagers as young as 13.

Confession And Mental Health

After flying into Manchester Airport, Natland sent messages to his on-off girlfriend talking about “finally killing someone” and planning to “celebrate” if he wasn’t caught. Although he had a history of drug-induced psychosis and marijuana use, expert assessments found him mentally sound at the time of arrest. He pleaded guilty to weapons possession but denies conspiracy to murder. The trial is ongoing.

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