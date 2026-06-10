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POLICE UNDER ATTACK Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

A 31-year-old woman from Rugby, Kacey Moncrieffe, is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court today, accused of assaulting 12 West Midlands Police officers and one police staff member during an incident in Handsworth on Monday, 8 June. The case highlights growing concerns over attacks on emergency workers while on duty.

Multiple Assault Charges

Moncrieffe faces 19 charges, including assaulting an emergency worker and racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm, or distress.

Violence During Arrest

The incidents reportedly occurred following Moncrieffe’s arrest by West Midlands officers. The force stated that officers and a staff member were punched, kicked, headbutted, and subjected to verbal abuse.

Police Condemn Attack

Superintendent Haroon Chughtai from Birmingham Police condemned the attacks, stating, “The violence and abuse suffered by our officers is completely unacceptable, and we take these offences extremely seriously.”

Commitment To Justice

He added, “Police officers and staff come to work to protect the public, often putting themselves in harm’s way – but violence against them will never be tolerated and must never be seen as part of their job. Those officers and staff are part of the West Midlands community, and as ever, we will be relentless in bringing to justice those who carry out violence here.”

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Topics :CrimePolice

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