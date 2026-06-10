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PEACE APPEAL Ogilvie Family Urges Calm After Belfast Knife Attack Sparks Riots

Ogilvie Family Urges Calm After Belfast Knife Attack Sparks Riots

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, the NHS radiographer who lost his left eye in a brutal knife attack in Belfast on Monday night, have called for calm amid violent riots that erupted in the city. The Sudanese man charged with his attempted murder appeared in court, where it was revealed he had threatened a medic after the assault.

Family Plea For Peace

In a statement shared with local politicians, the Ogilvie family condemned the attack and subsequent unrest, urging that only peaceful protest is acceptable. They said: “We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident. We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.” The family paid tribute to the bystanders credited with saving Stephen Ogilvie’s life and thanked emergency services and hospital staff for their care.

Attack And Court Details

Stephen Ogilvie, believed to be originally from Scotland and living in the same flat complex as his attacker, remains hospitalised with serious injuries after losing his left eye. The assailant, 30-year-old Hadi Alodid, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court via video link charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, and making threats to kill. Alodid did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody for four weeks.

Threats And Background

During treatment for a hand wound, Alodid reportedly told medical staff, “I’ve killed someone, I don’t know if they are dead,” and threatened a medic with “I will kill you.” The court heard Alodid had come to Northern Ireland as an asylum seeker via Dublin in February 2023 and was granted leave to remain until 2028. A detective described him as “unpredictable” and cited risks of public disorder if he were released. District Judge Stephen Keown refused bail, citing unmanageable risks to public safety.

Riots And Official Condemnation

Despite police appeals for calm, violent riots broke out Tuesday evening across Belfast, with masked men setting fire to a bus, homes, cars, and a Middle Eastern supermarket. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill condemned the violence as “outright thuggery,” while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the scenes “shocking and completely unacceptable,” vowing that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

Wider Impact

The Ogilvie family addressed the broader immigration debate sparked by the attack, highlighting the valuable contributions of migrants to UK society, especially in healthcare and hospitality. They emphasised their wish that the tragedy not be used to fuel division or hostility between communities.

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