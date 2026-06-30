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DOMESTIC TRAGEDY Mother Dies in Merthyr Tydfil Hammer Attack Murder Suicide

Mother Dies in Merthyr Tydfil Hammer Attack Murder Suicide

A mother-of-two, Zoe Marie Dixon, 35, has died after a brutal hammer attack at her semi-detached home in Merthyr Tydfil. The assault happened shortly after midnight two weeks ago, with South Wales Police treating it as a domestic murder-suicide involving her partner Nathan Thomas, 39.

Brutal Assault At Home

Zoe Dixon suffered catastrophic head injuries when she was attacked by her partner with a hammer in front of their young children. Emergency services rushed her to hospital, where she remained in critical condition for six days before succumbing to her injuries.

Suspected Murder Suicide

Police say Nathan Thomas fled the scene immediately after the fatal attack. His body was later found at a nearby reservoir, where officers believe he took his own life. No one else is being sought in connection with the case.

Children Safe And Supported

The couple’s children, reportedly present during the assault, are now being cared for by specialist officers and social services. Authorities are preparing a file for the coroner as the investigation concludes.

Community In Mourning

Neighbours described the family as quiet and private. Floral tributes have appeared near the home as friends and relatives pay respects to Zoe Dixon, mourning the tragic loss.

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Topics :Crime

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