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CAPTAINCY CALL Harry Brook Ready to Accept England Test Captaincy After Stokes Retirement

Harry Brook Ready to Accept England Test Captaincy After Stokes Retirement

Harry Brook has confirmed he would accept the England Test captaincy if offered the role, calling it the “honour of a lifetime”. Brook, 27, who currently leads England’s white-ball teams and serves as Test vice-captain, spoke as the national side seeks a successor to Ben Stokes following his retirement from international cricket.

Brook Backed By Stokes

Ben Stokes, who stepped down as Test captain, gave his full support to Brook taking on the leadership. Brook told BBC Sport: “I don’t think you can turn down being an England Test captain. It would be an honour and a privilege — the pinnacle of our sport.” However, he acknowledged the final decision rests with the England selectors.

Dual Format Leadership

If appointed, Brook would become only the second England player since Andrew Strauss in 2009 to captain across all three formats simultaneously. Despite acknowledging the challenges, Brook believes balancing Test and white-ball captaincy is “possible” due to his absence from franchise cricket, which frees up his schedule for fitness and preparation.

Leadership Credentials Tested

Brook’s leadership credentials came under scrutiny earlier in the year during Stokes’ absence when Joe Root was chosen as Test captain instead. England’s director of cricket Rob Key noted Brook’s own involvement in a previous late-night incident influenced the decision. Brook supported that choice, praising Root’s experience and contribution to English cricket.

Facing Criticism With Strong Form

Despite some criticism over his shot selection and form, Brook holds an impressive Test batting average of 53.04 — the highest for any England player in nearly six decades. He is also among only four English cricketers to have scored centuries in all three international formats.

Focus On Team Success

Brook emphasised his commitment to England regardless of captaincy status: “I just want to play with the Three Lions on my chest and give it my everything.” He aims to contribute by scoring runs and helping the team win, whether through aggressive or gritty innings. England’s squad for the upcoming T20 series against India starting Wednesday includes Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood.

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