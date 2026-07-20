Tate Brothers Appear in US Court in Shackles as UK Extradition Battle Begins

Andrew and Tristan Tate have appeared in a federal courtroom in Florida after being arrested on a UK extradition request over dozens of new criminal charges, including rape and human trafficking offences. The brothers, who have been held in federal custody since their arrest on Saturday, appeared before a judge in Miami on Monday as extradition proceedings formally got underway. Both men deny all allegations against them.

New UK charges

The extradition request follows the Crown Prosecution Service authorising 38 new charges against the brothers after receiving evidence from Bedfordshire Police. The allegations relate to four complainants and concern offences alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017. Andrew Tate, 39, faces:

Seven further counts of rape.

Three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nineteen further offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate, 38, has been charged with:

Two counts of rape.

One count of sexual assault.

Three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The charges have not been tested at trial, and both brothers deny all wrongdoing.

Brothers appear in shackles

During Monday’s hearing, Andrew and Tristan Tate appeared wearing light brown prison uniforms and were restrained with handcuffs and shackles around their waists and ankles. The brothers spoke only briefly during proceedings, replying in unison, “Yes, your honour,” when asked whether they understood their rights. The judge scheduled the next hearing for 27 July.

Extradition challenge

Speaking outside court, defence lawyer Joe McBride said the brothers would contest extradition to the United Kingdom. He maintained his clients were innocent and estimated the legal process could take around 60 days. McBride also claimed the arrests had been authorised by a “low-level functionary” within the US Department of Justice. However, the department told the Associated Press that senior leadership had approved the operation. Any final decision on extradition would ultimately rest with the US administration after the court process concludes.

Victims’ lawyer welcomes development

Matt Jury, the solicitor representing four women who have made allegations against Andrew Tate, said the latest development brought the case significantly closer to the UK courts. He said:

“Andrew Tate is now facing the real prospect of extradition to the UK.

“They have spent years fighting for action to be taken, and I now urge the authorities to ensure this case proceeds as quickly as possible.”

He added:

“Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of some of the most serious offences, including multiple counts of rape and human trafficking. It is time they face justice.”

Separate proceedings

The Tate brothers, who hold dual British and American citizenship, relocated to Florida in 2025 after leaving Romania, where they continue to face separate criminal proceedings. They deny all allegations in both jurisdictions. The US extradition proceedings are expected to continue with a further hearing later this month. As criminal proceedings are active, both Andrew and Tristan Tate are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.