Second Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

A second man has been charged in connection with the alleged rape and sexual assault of two teenage girls on a beach in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police confirmed that Dawid Wlach, 35, of Dover Court, Caister-on-Sea, has been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault following the incident, which allegedly took place in the early hours of 16 May 2026. Wlach appeared at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on 18 July, where he was formally charged. He has since been granted conditional bail ahead of his next court appearance.

Second suspect charged

Wlach is the second man to be charged as part of the investigation. Earlier this month, Madalin Ilinca, 34, of Suffolk Place, Great Yarmouth, was charged with rape, sexual assault, and sexual assault by penetration. Ilinca appeared before magistrates and was remanded in custody. Both defendants are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on 28 July for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Alleged offences on beach

Police were called shortly after 12.30am on 16 May following reports that two teenage girls had been subjected to serious sexual offences in the sand dunes near South Beach Parade, close to the Premier Inn and Pleasure Beach. A large section of the beachfront was cordoned off while specialist officers carried out forensic examinations and detectives launched a major investigation. During the inquiry, police confirmed that multiple suspects had been identified, including one man who was detained at Dover while re-entering the UK.

Investigation continues

Norfolk Police said enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and specialist officers continue to support the two teenage victims. The force has appealed for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.