Murder investigation launched after Bradford shooting victim dies in hospital

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was shot in Bradford earlier this month died from his injuries, as detectives continue a manhunt for a suspect believed to have travelled to Suffolk. Mohammed Hasan, 28, died on Saturday, July 19, following the shooting. Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing their investigation and have renewed appeals for information from the public.

Heartfelt family tribute

In a tribute released through West Yorkshire Police, Mr Hasan’s family described him as a devoted family man whose death has left a devastating void. They said: “Hasan was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He would go out of his way to help other people. He was the life and soul of every room he’d walk into. “He will be missed by all his family and the community. “Life is often overlooked and communities need to come together to make sure nothing like this happens again. “The family urge anyone who has any information to provide this to West Yorkshire Police.”

Manhunt continues

Officers are continuing to search for Luqman Khan, 24, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with the investigation. Detectives believe Khan travelled to Suffolk and was thought to have been in the Ipswich or Felixstowe areas. Police are urging anyone who has seen Khan or knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact officers immediately.

Appeal for information

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the shooting, has information about the investigation, or knows where Luqman Khan may be to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or through the force’s online reporting service. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. As criminal proceedings are active, anyone named in connection with the investigation is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.