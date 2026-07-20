Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

Firefighters were called to a bus fire in Hamstreet, near Ashford, after the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ashford Road, Hamstreet, at 12pm on Monday 20 July following reports of a bus on fire. Two fire engines were dispatched to the incident, where crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using main hose jets.

Fire brought under control

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Emergency response

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was brought under control by firefighters using breathing apparatus and firefighting equipment. The incident was concluded at 1.23pm. Motorists travelling through Hamstreet may have experienced temporary disruption while emergency services dealt with the incident.