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MOUNTAIN RESCUE SUPPORT Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

Firefighters remain locked in a major battle against a large moorland wildfire in Derbyshire, with helicopters continuing water drops as crews work to prevent the blaze from spreading further. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service said its response to the Tintwistle Moor wildfire is ongoing, with dozens of firefighters and partner agencies continuing to tackle hotspots across the affected landscape.

Crews tackling flare-ups

An update issued at 1pm on Monday 20 July confirmed that 65 firefighters remain deployed at the scene, supported by 15 mountain rescue personnel and 10 staff from United Utilities. Fire commanders said their main focus on Monday is the Crowden and Arnfield areas, where flare-ups developed overnight. Four helicopters are continuing to support the operation by carrying out water drops over the affected moorland.

Major road remains closed

Emergency services have urged the public to stay away from the area as firefighting operations continue into the school holidays. The A628 remains closed in both directions between Hollingworth and Flouch to allow emergency responders and partner agencies safe access to the wildfire. Residents and visitors are being asked to respect all road closures and restrictions while crews remain at work.

Drone warning issued

Fire chiefs have also renewed warnings against flying drones near the wildfire. Airspace restrictions remain in force over both the Tintwistle Moor fire and the separate wildfire affecting Dovestone Reservoir and Swineshaw Moor. Officials warned that drones could interfere with helicopter operations carrying out vital water drops and place emergency crews at risk.

Smoke visible across the region

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service said smoke may still be visible across a wide area and could travel significant distances depending on changing weather conditions and wind direction. Members of the public are being advised to follow public health guidance and take appropriate precautions if affected by smoke.

Fire service thanks public

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service thanked local communities for their continued patience and cooperation as crews work to bring the incident under control. The service said firefighters and partner agencies will continue working tirelessly to contain the blaze, extinguish remaining hotspots and prevent any further spread of the fire.

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