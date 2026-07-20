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ATTEMPT MURDER Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Alleged Stabbing and Van Theft in Maidstone

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Alleged Stabbing and Van Theft in Maidstone

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man in his 50s was allegedly stabbed before his van was stolen in Maidstone. Kent Police were called to Reculver Walk at 7.44am on Saturday 18 July following reports of a serious assault. It is alleged the victim, who is in his early 50s, suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds before his white Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from the scene.

Victim Airlifted to Hospital

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service treated the injured man before he was airlifted to a London hospital for specialist treatment. Police have since confirmed he has been discharged from hospital. Following the incident, officers launched an extensive search of the area and recovered the stolen van in Woolley Road. A knife was also recovered in Reculver Walk as part of the investigation.

Armed Officers Make Arrest

Detectives carried out further enquiries and, later the same morning, armed officers arrested a suspect in Swanscombe. Francisco Tsumba, 45, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with attempted murder and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He appeared before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 July, where he was remanded in custody. Tsumba is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 August 2026.

Appeal for Witnesses

Investigating officers continue to appeal for witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage and residents with private CCTV covering the area at the time of the incident are also being urged to check their recordings for anything that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/116700/26. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or through its online reporting service. Police have confirmed that, despite initial reports suggesting two suspects may have been involved, enquiries have established that only one person has been charged in connection with the incident.

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Topics :Crime

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