Man Charged with Murder After Ann Widdecombe Found Dead at Devon Home

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of former Cabinet minister and broadcaster Ann Widdecombe after she was found dead at her home on Dartmoor. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Joshua Kerry, 28, has been charged with one count of murder following the death of the 78-year-old at her bungalow in Haytor, Devon. Kerry was arrested in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Thursday 17 July, almost 300 miles from the scene, before later being charged. He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 July.

Death followed alleged targeted attack

Police were called after concerns were raised for Ms Widdecombe, who was later found dead at her home. A post-mortem examination found she had suffered a fatal head injury. Detectives have previously described the incident as a targeted attack and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Counter-terrorism investigation continues

The case remains under investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing after officers examining electronic devices recovered during the inquiry identified material requiring specialist assessment. Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said prosecutors had worked closely with detectives before authorising the charge. He said:

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with the police to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court, and we will continue working with them as their investigation progresses.”

Police have said enquiries are continuing to determine whether there was any political or terrorist motivation linked to the killing. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed the defendant was not known to the Prevent programme before his arrest.

Final public appearances

Ms Widdecombe is understood to have recorded what would become her final radio interview shortly before investigators believe she was fatally attacked. She had also been due to appear on a television programme later that day but failed to respond to messages from producers, prompting concern. Her body was discovered at her Dartmoor home the following day.

Proceedings now active

Joshua Kerry has been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates on Tuesday. Criminal proceedings are now active, and it is important that reporting, commentary or the sharing of information online does not prejudice the ongoing court case.